National Summary

A swath of drenching rain will extend from the central Appalachians to the Ohio Valley and part of the central

Plains today. A narrow zone of ice will be just north of the rain area from upstate New York to northeastern Kansas.

Warmth will prevail in the Southeast and South Central states. Expect thunderstorms to become heavy and gusty from parts of central Texas to eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas. These storms are likely to spread into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys at night. Farther northwest, a large swath of snow will reach from northern Minnesota to the Dakotas and Wyoming to parts of Montana, Colorado, eastern Utah, northwestern New Mexico and northern Arizona.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 86 at McAllen, TX

National Low Tuesday -24 at Crane Lake, MN