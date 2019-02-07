Milwaukee officer killed serving warrant; suspect in custody

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE

A 17-year police veteran was shot and killed as he served a warrant on Milwaukee’s south side Wednesday, becoming the city’s third officer to be killed in the line of duty in eight months, officials said.

Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson said at a news conference that the 35-year-old officer, whose name has not been released, was part of a Tactical Enforcement Unit.

“This is the third time in eight months that I’ve had to stand at a podium and talk about the loss of a life of a police officer,” Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters. “We need all residents of this community, all residents of this state, to be thankful and appreciative of every single law enforcement official in this state.”

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was in custody, Brunson said. He provided no other details.