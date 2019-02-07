Judge to release some info on FBI raid of Cohen

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge confirmed in a court filing today that federal prosecutors in New York are still investigating campaign finance crimes committed when President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid two women to stay silent about alleged affairs with Trump.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III made the disclosure as he agreed to release in several weeks some court documents related to the search warrant that authorized last April's FBI raids on Cohen's home and office. Media organizations had requested access to the records.

Pauley said some documents should stay secret because making them public could jeopardize ongoing investigations, "including those pertaining to or arising from Cohen's campaign finance crimes."

In December, Pauley sentenced Cohen to three years in prison for crimes including tax evasion, fraud, lying to congress and campaign finance violations that occurred when two women were paid to stay silent about affairs they claimed to have had with Trump.

Nine media organizations had cited high public interest and a right to access in requesting the records.

The judge gave prosecutors until the end of the month to identify portions of the documents that should stay secret.

Prosecutors through a spokesman declined comment.