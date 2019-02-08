Greenwood drawing winner picks the Cruze

AUSTINTOWN

Cathy Grizinski, an employee of Help Network of Northeast Ohio, is tooling around town in a brand new Chevrolet Cruze after picking the correct key among 10 to start and win the vehicle in tonight’s Greenwood Chevrolet Cruze or Cash Giveaway.

The program, the ninth annual sponsored by the Greenwood Auto Group, benefits the that United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and the United Way of Trumbull County by offering a chance of winning a Cruze or $15,000 in cash to those who donated $260 or more to the respective 2018 financial campaigns qualified for one chance in the drawing to win a car or the cash.

From that group, 10 finalists, five from each United Way, were chosen to draw keys, one of which would start the car.

Tension filled the Greenwood showroom Thursday as key after key failed to start the Cruze until Grizinski’s ninth key did the trick.

Before her key started the Cruze, Grizinski said “it’s just fun being in the running.”

After winning, she said emphatically that she is “keeping the car and not taking the money. It is made in our area and it is a good, sound car.”

