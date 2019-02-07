Federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $45,271 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for safety relief valves.

‘Love at First Bite’

YOUNGSTOWN

For Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar’s inaugural “Love at First Bite” event, couples who get engaged at any of Primanti’s three Youngstown-area restaurants on Valentine’s Day will receive an all-expense-paid wedding ceremony at the company’s original restaurant in Pittsburgh this summer.

PUCO approves Aqua Ohio charge

COLUMBUS

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Wednesday approved a system-improvement charge for Aqua Ohio. Aqua will add a 3.66 percent surcharge to customer bills until the utility’s next distribution rate case with the PUCO.

On March 1, 2018, Aqua Ohio filed an application with the PUCO for approval to collect a system-improvement charge. In its application, Aqua stated it had made large infrastructure investments since it last received approval to increase its rates from the PUCO. The utility requested to establish a system improvement charge of 3.937 percent.

On Nov. 8, 2018, Aqua Ohio and PUCO staff filed a settlement agreement establishing the charge.

Tesla price cut

DETROIT

Tesla is cutting $1,100 from the base price of its car designed for the mass market, the Model 3.

The electric car company now says on its website that the car starts at $42,900, still a ways from its goal of lowering the base price to $35,000.

For $42,900, buyers will get a rear-wheel-drive Model 3 in black with Tesla’s lower-range battery that goes 264 miles per charge. The price doesn’t include federal and state tax credits. The federal credit is now $3,750, but that expires at the end of the year.

Airlines race for affluent customers

United, Delta and American Airlines are engaged in an airlines arms race to grab the most affluent customers.

Now highly profitable after losing billions in the 2000s, they are plowing money into new planes, fancy seats with more legroom, airport lounges and other perks, many of which are aimed squarely at well-heeled travelers.

United raised the stakes on Wednesday when it announced that it will retrofit more than 100 planes as part of a move to add 1,600 premium seats on nearly 250 jets.

The airline also plans to start using a new 50-seat jet with mostly premium seats on some routes popular with business travelers.

The decision is part of a larger industry trend to give more space and better service to high-paying passengers who account for a disproportionate share of airline revenue.

