Company to monitor Youngstown wage rates gets paid
YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of control today approved a final payment of $3,506.25 to a company for a computer program that monitors prevailing wages on Youngstown’s public contracts.
The payment was approved to LCPtracker of Orange, Calif. Law Director Jeff Limbian, a board member, said the city “found little value in it” and canceled the contract. Instead, the city will manually check prevailing wages, he said.
