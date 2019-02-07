Campbell council OKs $2M temporary budget

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

City council passed a $2,055,005 temporary budget that will cover appropriations the city made and will make between Jan. 1 and March 31.

They must pass a permanent full-year budget by the end of March.

During the caucus session before Wednesday night’s meeting, council members discussed the recent closure of the Pizza Joe’s at 196 McCartney Road, and the recently revealed Dunkin’ Donuts set to open at the corner of 12th Street and Coitsville Road.

The Pizza Joe’s franchise owner chose to close the Campbell location rather than invest in re-branding efforts at the store.

The purchase agreement between Dunkin’ Donuts and the city has been filed, though a tentative open date is not yet available.

Also at the meeting, council authorized the city to advertise for bids for four new “Welcome to Campbell” signs.

The signs and relevant landscaping will be paid for out of the city’s service fund.

Mayor Nick Phillips said signs commemorating championship-winning Campbell school sports teams will eventually be displayed at Roosevelt Park.

Also discussed was the city’s plan to do a massive water shut-off for customers with delinquent bills beginning March 15.

The water department conducts mass shut-offs most years to pressure delinquent customers to pay their bills.