BLACK HISTORY MONTH Scheduled events

Local events scheduled through February for Black History Month as submitted to The Vindicator:

MAHONING COUNTY

Through Feb. 17: Southern Roots: The Paintings of Winfred Rembert Exhibition, Butler Museum of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., Youngstown. The traveling exhibition of carved and dyed leather works by Winfred Rembert creates a vibrant, rhythmic imagery of the African-American artist’s life in 1950s-60s Georgia. Featuring 29 works, including the premiere of several recent paintings by Rembert, the exhibition predominantly depicts the grueling task of cotton picking the artist endured in childhood and later while on a prison chain gang. For information, contact the art museum, 330-743-1107.

Today: The Chaney High School Visual and Performing Arts will have a free Black History Month performance on the theme “Let Us Build a New World Together ... a Tribute to the Civil Rights Movement” at 6 p.m. in the school’ auditorium, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Performance pieces will include dramatic readings focusing on figures including Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Little Rock Nine.

Sunday: 3:30 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., Youngstown. Cynthia Carter, retired WAC master sergeant, will speak on the “Harlem Hellfighters” of World War I and how they shaped the civil-rights movement. Afterward, Raymond Butler, secretary for the Mahoning County Board of Elections, will speak on the importance of voting.

Feb. 12: 6 p.m., Step Afrika! Chestnut Room, YSU’s Kilcawley Center. Step Afrika! was founded in 1994 as the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of “stepping.” It now ranks as one of the top 10 African-American dance companies in the U.S. For information, contact Ahjah Johnson, 330-941-3582.

Feb. 16: 3 to 7 p.m., Annie Hall of Eastside Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., will host “Feasts of Salads” at Wick Park Pavilion, 260 Park Ave. The event is child-friendly. Speaker will be Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, and music will be provided by Mr. Vince. For information, contact Hall at 330-742-4880 (work) or 234-719-9142 (cell).

Feb. 16: 1 to 3 p.m., New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., will host a presentation on the first African-American Marines to serve in World War II. Veteran information and other facts about African-American contributions also will be provided. Refreshments will be served. For reservations, call 330-747-2125. The program is free.

Feb. 17: 3:30 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., Judge Carla Baldwin, the first female African-American judge in Youngstown, will speak on the importance of good grades and following your dreams.

Feb. 19: Meet New York Times best-selling young-adult author Nic Stone at the Newport Public Library, 3730 Market St., Youngstown, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and at the Campbell Memorial High School auditorium, 280 Sixth St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. She is the author of “Dear Martin” and “Odd One Out.” She will discuss her works, have question-and-answer segments and sign books. Stone also will work with students involved with Project Lit. Her presentations are open to the public.

Feb. 21: 6:30 p.m., movie night featuring the Academy-Award nominated movie “Green Book,” featuring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, Cafaro House, 205 Madison Ave., YSU campus. When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for blacks.

Feb. 23: 12:30 p.m., “I Am Not Your Negro – A Celebration of James Baldwin,” Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, East Branch, 430 Early Road. Baldwin was an American novelist and social critic who died in France in 1987. There will be a showing of the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” 2016 award-winning film directed by Raoul Peck, based on Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript, “Remember This House.” There will also be a book discussion of “I Am Not Your Negro” after the documentary film. Sponsored by the YSU Black Alumni Chapter. Limited seating. To reserve a space or for information, contact Arlene Floyd at 330-941-2333.

Feb. 23: 11 a.m., Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, Main Library, 305 Wick Ave., will host a performance by The Youngstown Harambee Dancers Inc. The Harambee Youth Program is a cultural, educational and recreational program that promotes racial harmony and provides African and African-American cultural performances. The word “harambee” is a Swahili word that means “let’s all pull together.”

Feb. 24: 3:30 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., Youngstown. The church will host a youth talent night featuring youths from Youngstown, Campbell and the surrounding area singing, miming, dancing and presenting readings on black history. Councilman Julius Oliver, D-1st, will speak to youth about the importance of maintaining good grades.

Feb. 28: The East High School Visual and Performing Arts will have a free Black History Month performance on the theme “Let Us Build a New World Together ... a Tribute to the Civil Rights Movement” at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, 474 Bennington Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Performance pieces will include dramatic readings focusing on figures including Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Little Rock Nine.

LIBRARIES

Austintown: The Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, will have a scavenger hunt throughout February. Children of all ages can learn about famous African-Americans by searching the library for three objects that represent famous athletes, entertainers and innovators. One selected winner will receive a gift card.

Youngstown: The Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave., will have a different craft each week of the month for children of all ages to learn about a featured African-American historical figure. These crafts will be available during normal library hours.

Youngstown: The Newport Public Library, 3730 Market St., and the East Branch Public Library, 430 Early Road, will have crafts for children of all ages to make and take home throughout the month. These crafts will be available during normal library hours.

Youngstown: Come to the Newport Public Library throughout February and check out one of the selected books by an African-American author. Fill out a review of the book when you are done for your chance to win a prize. For adults. The books will be available during normal library hours.