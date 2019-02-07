Bengals hire Callahan as coordinator

CINCINNATI (AP) — In his first moves as the Cincinnati Bengals coach, Zac Taylor hired longtime friend Brian Callahan as offensive coordinator and Jim Turner – fired by the Dolphins in 2014 for his part in a bullying scandal – as offensive line coach.

Callahan's move from the Raiders, where he was quarterbacks coach, was expected. The two have known each other since college and share offensive philosophies.

Hiring Turner was Taylor's first surprising decision. Turner hasn't coached in the NFL since a report commissioned by the league documented his involvement in the bullying of offensive lineman Jonathan Martin and others with the Dolphins. Taylor was on the Dolphins' staff at the time.

Turner spent the last three seasons as offensive line coach at Texas A&M. He was suspended for two weeks in 2016 for derogatory comments during a football clinic for women.

Taylor said he knows Turner well, giving him confidence to hire him.

"I think everyone gets caught in some situations sometimes that they wish they would do differently, but again, I know those situations inside and out and I feel very comfortable bringing Jim in here and all the other guys we're bringing in," Taylor said.