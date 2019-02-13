Airlines race for affluent customers

United, Delta and American Airlines are engaged in an airlines arms race to grab the most affluent customers.

Now highly profitable after losing billions in the 2000s, they are plowing money into new planes, fancy seats with more legroom, airport lounges and other perks, many of which are aimed squarely at well-heeled travelers.

United raised the stakes on Wednesday when it announced that it will retrofit more than 100 planes as part of a move to add 1,600 premium seats on nearly 250 jets.

The airline also plans to start using a new 50-seat jet with mostly premium seats on some routes popular with business travelers.

The decision is part of a larger industry trend to give more space and better service to high-paying passengers who account for a disproportionate share of airline revenue.

Staff/wire report