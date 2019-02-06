Youngstown, Liberty officials look to improve Belmont Ave.

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Liberty and Youngstown officials hope to bolster economic development by enhancing Belmont Avenue, which connects the communities.

They will submit a joint letter of intent to Eastgate Regional Council of Governments for a corridor study between Giant Eagle in Liberty and Federal Street in Youngstown.

Those community officials met Tuesday afternoon with CT Consultants representatives of Youngstown and Shane Burkholder with the Trumbull County Planning Commission to discuss their ideas and goals.

The Eastgate study would provide a comprehensive transportation plan for the corridor using its own staff and resources. The deadline for the letter is Feb. 15.

“One of the expectations is that by having two municipalities coordinate on a corridor, it’s a more competitive argument and makes us more likely to be selected,” said Kristin Hopkins, principal planner for CT Consultants. The consulting firm is providing services without charge during the application process.

One of Youngstown’s goals is to promote Youngstown State University and Mercy Health Hospital, which are near the corridor.

“We know a lot of traffic is driven by those two institutions,” said T. Sharon Woodberry, Youngstown’s director of community planning and economic development. “We want to have a land-use plan in place that helps support that and helps make that traffic much more pedestrian and user-friendly, and also to enhance the corridor so we can encourage development.”

Liberty hopes to improve the appearance of the route in the township and increase business growth. Liberty Trustee Arnie Clebone believes growth in business could attract people to live, work and shop in the township.

“When people get off Interstate 80 to visit Liberty or go to Youngstown, the first thing they see is Belmont Avenue,” he said. “We want to create a good, lasting impression.”

The communities share common goals including improving aesthetics, lighting and safety and making the route more accessible for pedestrians, buses and cars.

“The boundaries are imaginary. ... In order for Belmont to be a corridor that is useful and visibly attractive and a gateway to this area, we can’t operate on boundaries,” Woodberry said. She said the city is happy to partner with Liberty for the study application.