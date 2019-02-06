Woman jailed after many painkillers found

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a passenger in a car pulled over about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday for an improper lane charge on Lansdowne Boulevard was arrested on drug charges after police found several pills in a bag next to her.

Reports said the officers saw Tamica Hackett, 25, of North Glenellen Avenue, putting things in a fast food bag and when officers checked the bag they found 13 painkillers inside.

Police then searched the car and found an additional 45 painkillers. Hackett was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

The driver of the car, Laytton Shepard,25, of Austintown, was given a citation for making an improper lane change.