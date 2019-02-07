Warren shooting tonight sends one to hospital

WARREN

Warren police are investigating the shooting of a male late tonight in the 2000 block of S. Feederle Drive S.E. between Hazelwood and Rogers avenues.

The Trumbull County 911 Center received the call of someone being shot at 10:09. The victim was taken to a hospital. The caller did not know who shot the victim, where he was shot, and the seriousness of his injuries. Another caller reported hearing several shots.