Warren Mayor Franklin will seek another term

William “Doug” Franklin announced that he is seeking another term as mayor of the City of Warren.

“I am proud of the accomplishments over the years,” Franklin said. “Together, with our citizens and our workers, we have made consistent and constant growth as a city. We have invested in our neighborhoods and our local business community. We have brought in new companies that have provided new opportunities. We have paved more roads. We have increased our safety forces. And, we seek to upgrade, or have already upgraded, every level of city services. I am running again to continue making Warren an even better city. In every decision or action I take, I never forget that it is about the families of Warren. It is the reason I continue to serve in public office. Our city is one of resilience, and when we face a challenge, we face it together. As Mayor, I know my challenge is to make every single day another building block to an even brighter future. I humbly ask for the great honor of serving the families of Warren as mayor for the next four years.”