Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Jan. 29

Theft: A man reportedly took a cellphone someone had accidentally dropped at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered an unattached garage via an unlocked door in the 30 block of Klebar Avenue.

Summons: After receiving a complaint about underage drinking at Chipper’s Sports Bar & Grill, 5 N. Edgehill Ave., officers charged Julia G. Dolak, 20, of Bay Meadow Court, Austintown, with underage consumption of alcohol and obstructing official business after alleging they saw Dolak drinking beer before she lied about her age by claiming she was 21.

Jan. 30

Arrest: After answering a disturbance call at a Deer Creek Drive apartment, police took Marcus W. Nadal, 44, into custody upon ascertaining Nadal, of Hillman Street, Youngstown, was wanted on two Youngstown Municipal Court warrants.

Theft/drug paraphernalia: During a traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue, officers charged Jessica L. De La Cruz, 41, of West New York Avenue, Sebring, accused of stealing $491 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave. In addition, Derrick D. Dixon, 40, of Akron, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia when, authorities alleged, a suspected methamphetamine pipe and a digital scale with an unknown residue were found.

Theft: Deana L. Jenkins of Westminster Avenue, Austintown, was charged with purposely neglecting to self-scan a $17 can of baby formula at Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave. Jenkins, 32, also was wanted on a Liberty Township warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

Jan. 31

Arrest: A traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue resulted in the arrest of Derrick D. Dixon, 40, when officers discovered the Akron man was wanted on a Columbiana County warrant.

Assault: Police received a report of an assault at a North Edgehill Avenue sports bar, though the report contained no details.

Identity theft: A Country Green Drive resident found that two unauthorized accounts had been opened in the victim’s name.

Theft: About $311 worth of tickets was stolen from Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

Theft: Four juveniles, no information given, faced charges of theft, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business after a shoplifting situation at Walmart, then were sent to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown.

Feb. 1

Arrest: Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stopped on Interstate 680 near the Meridian Road off-ramp, where they reportedly found a man asleep before charging Steven L. Queen, 58, of Clearfield Street, McDonald, with one felony count of operating a vehicle impaired. The charge was elevated because Queen, who refused to submit to a breath test, had eight alcohol- and drug-related convictions, the most recent of which was an OVI conviction in 2015 in Portage County, a report showed.

Theft: Carla M. Fox, 62, of Greenwood Street, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan about $119 worth of food and household items while in Walmart.

Theft: Warren police handed to Austintown authorities Katelynne M. Messing, 25, who faced a theft charge. Messing, whose last known address was on Cider Mill Crossing Drive in Austintown, was accused of stealing from Walmart about $337 worth of property, including a set of bedsheets, in August 2018.

Feb. 2

Arrest: Police met with Weathersfield Township authorities to exchange custody of Melvin Vaughn, 49, of Liberty Road, Youngstown, who was charged with one felony count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card, related to a situation last month in which the owner of a New Road business discovered three unauthorized credit-card purchases that resulted in a $33 loss.

Fraud: A Whispering Pines Drive resident reported credit-card fraud.

Drugs: Desmond D. Duvall, 21, of Parkview Avenue, Youngstown, was cited after authorities alleged having found a green leafy material in his car during a traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue. Duvall also handed officers three bags of suspected marijuana that were in his pocket, they alleged.

Theft: A credit card was reportedly stolen at an Ohltown Road nursing care facility.

Feb. 3

Burglary: A woman reportedly stole a wallet from a home in the 100 block of Rosemont Avenue.

Drugs: Officers were drawn to the sound of excessively loud music coming from a vehicle in the Wedgewood Plaza on Raccoon Road before writing a summons charging David A. Johnson Jr., 21, of Broadway Street, Youngstown, with drug abuse. An open bag of suspected marijuana was on the seat where Johnson sat, a report stated.

Misuse of a credit card: A Fairmeadow Drive resident discovered $6,654 worth of unauthorized charges.

Recovered property: A propane tank was found in a police cruiser at the Austintown Police Department on Ohltown Road.

CANFIELD

Jan. 28

Possible identity fraud: Police received such a report in the 100 block of Topaz Drive, though the report offered no details.

Feb. 1

Arrest: A traffic stop on Cardinal Drive led to the arrest of John Mansky, 34, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Mansky, of South Briarcliff Drive, Canfield, also was cited on charges of having no operator’s license and traveling 49 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Arrest: Officers on West Main Street pulled over then arrested Melissa Lucas, 43, of Grandview Road, Lake Milton, after finding out she was wanted on a Youngstown warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court on a drug-possession charge.

Summons: Michael Allmon, 27, of Porter Street Northeast, Warren, was given a summons charging driving under suspension after having been stopped on East Main Street.

Feb. 2

Drugs: A traffic stop on East Main Street resulted in charges of drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia against Crystal Coulter, 20, after police alleged the Brunswick woman had a suspected glass marijuana bowl.

Citation: Police cited David Thompson, 19, of Hillcrest Road, Wellsville, on a charge of driving 43 mph on a portion of East Main Street with a 25-mph speed limit.

Domestic violence: After pulling him over on East Main Street, authorities took Roberto Santiago Jr., 20 into custody when they learned that the Garfield Heights man was wanted on a felony domestic-violence warrant from Cleveland.

