Smith Twp. ex-chief released early

YOUNGSTOWN

Ex-Smith Township police chief John Siranovic was granted release from prison after serving 76 days of a one-year sentence.

Siranovic appeared Wednesday before Mahoning County Court Judge Anthony D’Apolito, who ordered Siranovic to three years' probation and an additional 40 hours of community service.

“I served 76 days and it was a eye-opener,” Siranovic told the court. “I will never do anything again that will jeopardize my freedom.”

In November, Siranovic was convicted by a jury of stealing $10,000 from the Smith Township Police Department’s evidence locker, money the department had seized through a 2014 gambling raid by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

