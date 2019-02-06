METRO DIGEST || Sentenced for abuse

Sentenced for abuse

WARREN

Harley N. Warner, 21, of Warren Road in Newton Falls, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court as a result of serious injuries suffered by her twin daughters last year.

Warner called 911 on June 13, asking for an ambulance to come to a home on Vine Avenue Northeast, saying one of her daughters was “barely breathing” and “purple” when Warner woke her up to feed her.

Warner’s indictment said Warner “recklessly abused” the children and caused them “serious physical harm,” including broken bones, from March to June 2018.

6th person charged

YOUNGSTOWN

The last of six people charged in the murder of a McBride Street woman surrendered to authorities overnight Monday.

Marquise Torres-Willis, 21, surrendered at the Mahoning County jail on a charge of murder.

He is charged with the Jan. 24 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez in her apartment.

Police said Torres-Willis and the other suspects were looking for her boyfriend when they fired at least 40 rounds at her apartment.

The boyfriend was not there but is charged in a shooting that led to the shooting that killed Hernandez.

Torres-Willis is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.

Charged in homicide

YOUNGSTOWN

The second of two men wanted in a November homicide on the East Side is in custody.

Stephon Hopkins, 22, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault for the Nov. 18 shooting of Christopher Jackson, 21, of Warren, who was found shot to death in a car in a field on Bennington Avenue.

Hopkins and Lorice Moore, 22, were secretly indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury earlier this month. Moore is already in custody.

Investigating robbery

BOARDMAN

Police continue their investigation into the robbery of the Family Dollar on Market Street, according to police reports.

An employee told police the suspects were three black males wearing all black with bandanas on their faces. The robbery occurred Sunday night.

One pointed a gun at the employee, demanding her keys to the register. Another suspect grabbed a customer and held her behind the counter.

The suspects broke a cash register and stole two others in addition to an unknown amount of cigars, the employee told police.

The employee estimated that $1,000 in cash was stolen and about $200 worth of Black & Mild cigars were stolen.

DRC approves plans

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Design Review Committee heard plans for a mural and a compost site on the city’s North Side, among other projects during a Tuesday morning meeting.

The committee approved all the plans presented during the meeting.

William D’Avignon proposed the installation of a mural depicting the United Nations Sustainability Goals on the Baldwin Street-facing side of the Cultivate Cafe and Kitchen Incubator on 905 Elm St. on the city’s North Side.

The UN Sustainability Goals are a group of 17 broad goals set by the UN to improve global health and wellness.

Also proposed for the North Side was a compost bin on the vacant lot at 138 Baldwin.

Sanitary sewer project

HUBBARD

City council discussed an upcoming sanitary sewer project at its Monday night meeting.

The project, which is estimated to cost between $80,000 and $100,000, will replace old sewer lines on Erie Street between Jones and Taylor streets with larger sewer lines.

The project is in the planning stages. Council will authorize the mayor to advertise for bids within the next couple months.

Gas-station robbery

LIBERTY

Police are searching for a man who robbed the Shell gas station on Logan Way with a gun at his side about 7 a.m. Sunday.

A Shell employee told police a black man in his mid-30s wearing a plaid jacket over a hooded jacket walked around the counter and ordered the employee to open the safe while holding the gun at his side, saying, “I am not playing.”

The employee opened the safe and the man loaded an undetermined amount of money into a gray bag, the report said.

Anyone who has information on the robbery or suspect is asked to call the police tips line at 330-539-9830.

Trustees plan meeting

WARREN

Brookfield Township trustees will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. today in executive session with Atty. Gil Blair to discuss personnel. The meeting will be at Blair’s office, 154 N. Park Ave.

Fire at Niles home

NILES

A woman and seven children were not home when a fire broke out in their Frederick Street home just before 11 a.m. Monday and spread throughout the structure’s interior.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

1 critical after crash

NEWTON FALLS

One person was hospitalized in critical condition and another suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 534 between East River and Hallock-Young roads.

The cause of the crash, being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, was not immediately known. Troopers were at the hospital talking to those involved.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, calls to emergency crews reported “heavy entrapment.” One lane of the highway remained open to traffic while debris was cleared away.