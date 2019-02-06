NEWSMAKERS

Evening news shows still draw viewers

PASADENA, Calif.

The evening news may be one of television’s most overlooked institutions, but the programs are still looked at.

Between them, the newscasts anchored by David Muir, Lester Holt and Jeff Glor were seen by an average of 26.9 million viewers each weeknight last week. If they were seen in prime time, both ABC’s “World News Tonight” and NBC’s “Nightly News” would be top 10 shows.

Otherwise, the Super Bowl dominated television’s week. While the game is annually the most popular program of the year, it is showing erosion. The game’s television audience of 98.2 million viewers is 16 million fewer than four years ago.

For the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: Super Bowl: New England vs. L.A. Rams, CBS, 98.19 million; “Post Super Bowl, Part 1” (10:05-10:12 p.m.), CBS, 81.96 million; “Post Super Bowl, Part 2” (10:13-10:35 p.m.), CBS, 54.2 million; “The World’s Best,” CBS, 22.21 million; “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.67 million; “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.59 million; “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 10.45 million; “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 9.13 million; “Mom,” CBS, 8.56 million; “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials,” CBS, 7.93 million.

Associated Press