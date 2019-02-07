Last 2 suspects in young mother's murder also given $1M bonds

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set Wednesday at $1 million each for the last two suspects in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, in her McBride Street apartment.

The bonds handed down by Magistrate Anthony Sertick for Marquise Torres-Willis, 21, and Joquaun Blair, 22, are the same as for the other four defendants in the death of Hernandez.

Police said she was killed because the suspects were looking for her boyfriend. The suspects, police said, were looking to avenge an earlier shooting by that boyfriend.

The boyfriend, Gabriel Smith, 19, and Lavante Perry, 24, were arraigned earlier this week on charges of felonious assault for that shooting.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.