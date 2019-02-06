KidCents Charity

SALEM

The Brightside Project, a local charity, was named a 2019 KidCents Charity by the Rite Aid Foundation in January.

The charity will be one of 416 to receive a $5,000 grant to improve the health and well-being of children.

Awards banquet

COLUMBIANA

Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards banquet for local businesses March 2 at the Dutch Village Inn Banquet Center, 150 E. State Route 14, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

Do-Cut will relocate

Do-Cut Sales & Service Inc. will relocate its Boardman store at 1401 Boardman-Canfield Road to a larger facility at 6642 S. Raccoon Road, Suite A, in Canfield.

The company’s phone and fax lines will remain the same.

GM declares quarterly dividend

DETROIT

General Motors on Tuesday declared a first quarter 2019 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock.

The dividend is payable March 22 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8.

GM will further discuss its earning report today.

Fiat Chrysler, Ram recall trucks

DETROIT

Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.

The recall covers Ram 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2017, as well as 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis cabs from 2014 through 2017.

Most of the trucks are in the U.S. and Canada.

The Ram brand also is recalling nearly 194,000 light-duty trucks in the U.S. because the brake pedals can fall off.

Covered are certain 2019 Ram pickups with adjustable brake pedals. More than one third are still at dealers and will be fixed before they’re delivered.

The 2019 Ram Classic is not affected.

Fiat Chrysler doesn’t have a date yet for owners to be notified for either recall.

Retail sales forecast

NEW YORK

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, forecasts that retail sales should grow between 3.8 percent and 4.4 percent to more than $3.8 trillion this year as shoppers remain in the mood to spend in a strong economy and job market.

The forecast, released Tuesday, is nearly in line with the 4.6 percent gain the group preliminarily estimated for 2018 pending the release of December data from the Commerce Department that was delayed because of the government shutdown.

The NRF expects the overall economy to gain an average of 170,000 jobs per month, down from 220,000 in 2018 and that unemployment will drop to 3.5 percent by year-end.

It said that gross domestic product is likely to increase about 2.5 percent over 2018.

