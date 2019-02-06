Boardman bakers return to original space

By Jessica Hardin

BOARDMAN

For the owners of Boardman’s new bakery, Sweet Grace Anna’s, bringing their business to 6534 South Ave. is like coming home.

Ellen Harvischak and Devin Bennett, the Chardon couple who founded Sweet Grace Anna’s in Florida, previously opened Clarencedale Cake in the same location in 2009 and are returning after selling the business six years ago.

“We do feel like we’re meant to be back here. It’s like putting on an old glove. It just feels natural to be here,” said Harvischak.

She and Bennett decided to leave the space and sell Clarencedale Cake in 2013 in the wake of an unexpected tragedy.

On June 5, 2013, Clarencedale Cake employee Samantha Shasteen, 32, was murdered at her Salem home.

Shasteen had worked with Harvischak and Bennett for about three years and was a close friend of the couple’s.

“When she passed away, I just wanted to be gone,” said Harvischak.

The couple moved to Florida and opened Sweet Grace Anna’s, named for their daughter, Grace Anna, who is now 12.

“She likes to think she’s the CEO,” said Bennett.

They returned to Ohio in 2015 to be near family and moved Sweet Grace Anna’s to Chardon.

In 2016, Harvischak and Bennett tested their baking skills on the Food Network show “Cake Wars” and won first place. They were invited to return and compete in “Cake Wars Champs.”

“We were up against some serious competition, and we didn’t win that one, but you know what, we came in second place,” said Harvischak.

Between moves and multiple trips to Los Angeles, the couple kept an eye on that South Avenue storefront.

“We realized it was still empty, and we really felt that it was such a great spot to be. We were so successful when we had it the first time,” said Harvischak.

Harvischak and Bennett closed their Chardon shop after Christmas and plan to open Sweet Grace Anna’s in Boardman in the next few days. Specific updates will be posted on the bakery’s Facebook page.

The couple is returning to their old home with new specialties and recipes.

“Over the last six years, I’ve really refined my macaron skills. It’s really a Sweet Grace Anna’s staple,” said Harvischak.

The shop also will sell edible cookie dough.

“We’re just hoping that everyone comes and visits us and tries out our stuff. ... We’re happy to be back,” she said.