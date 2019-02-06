Gov. DeWine names senior adviser for aerospace and defense

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine today announced the appointment of retired Col. Joseph E. Zeis Jr. to serve as senior adviser for aerospace and defense, a cabinet-level position the governor created to focus on Ohio’s military and aerospace installations.

Zeis has more than 26 years with the Air Force. He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1981, and he has master’s degrees in aeronautical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology and in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.