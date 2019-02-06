Four bags of crack found in car

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found four bags of crack cocaine about 6 p.m. Tuesday after pulling over a man who ran a stop sign on the South Side.

William Stanley, 45, of Benwood Avenue, was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs and taken to the Mahoning County jail, where he is expected to be arraigned later today.

Reports said when police found out Stanley had a warrant from Campbell police and several open suspensions on his license, they asked him to step out of his car and when he did officers found the bags near the driver’s side door.