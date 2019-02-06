Ex-Smith chief Siranovic granted release from prison

YOUNGSTOWN

Ex-Smith Township police chief John Siranovic on Wednesday was granted release from prison after serving 76 days of a one-year sentence.

Siranovic appeared before Mahoning County Court Judge Anthony D'Apolito, who ordered Siranovic to three years probation and an additional 40 hours of community service.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Ken Cardinal did not oppose Siranovic's release.

In November, Siranovic was convicted by a jury of stealing $10,000 from the Smith Township police department's evidence locker.

