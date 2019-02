Booth resigns as Columbiana Co. elections board director

LISBON — Adam Booth is resigning as the director of the Columbiana County Board of Elections, effective Feb. 15.

Booth, director for the past 10 years, is leaving to become customer success manager for Clear Ballot, a voting-system company.

Kim Fusco, the deputy director, will be the new director. Bryce Miner will be deputy director.