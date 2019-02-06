Bond set at $1M for pair in woman's shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set at $1 million each for the last two suspects in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, in her McBride Street apartment.

The bonds handed down by Magistrate Anthony Sertick for Marquise Torres-Willis, 21 and Joquaun Blair, 22, are the same as for the other four defendants in the death of Hernandez.

Police said she was killed because the suspects were looking for her boyfriend to avenge an earlier shooting.