Bo, Carl Pelini to return to YSU

Youngstown State football coach Bo Pelini said on Wednesday that he'll "get around" to signing a contract extension. His older brother, Carl Pelini, is rejoining the Penguins' coaching staff.

At the team's annual National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, Pelini said he hasn't signed a new deal because he's been busy recruiting and going over film from the 2018 season, where the Penguins went 4-7 and missed the playoffs.

Pelini's current four-year contract is slated to expire on Feb. 28, four days after the team starts spring practice. Pelini said that while he received some offers from other schools, he wasn't actively looking to move.

Bo confirmed Carl's return, but has not determined a title for him. Carl, YSU's former defensive coordinator, left after the 2017 season to take the same title at Bowling Green. Bo said he will not be the defensive coordinator.

"He'll be an extension of me, overseeing a lot of things," Bo Pelini said.

Running back's coach Nic McKissic-Luke is expected to oversee the special teams unit following the retirement of special teams coordinator Ron Stoops.

