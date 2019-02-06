BIRTHS


February 6, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Cory and Erica Howes, Hubbard, girl, Feb. 4.

Ashley Siggelow and Michael A. Gbur, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 4.

Karisa Cloud, Lisbon, boy, Feb. 4.

Brian and Lisa Williams, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 4.

Dakota Lynch, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 4.

Matthew and Lindsey Bartolec, Niles, girl, Feb. 4.

Heath and Lindsay Betz, East Liverpool, girl, Feb. 4.

Erin Rushton and Gary Thornton, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 4.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000