Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Cory and Erica Howes, Hubbard, girl, Feb. 4.
Ashley Siggelow and Michael A. Gbur, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 4.
Karisa Cloud, Lisbon, boy, Feb. 4.
Brian and Lisa Williams, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 4.
Dakota Lynch, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 4.
Matthew and Lindsey Bartolec, Niles, girl, Feb. 4.
Heath and Lindsay Betz, East Liverpool, girl, Feb. 4.
Erin Rushton and Gary Thornton, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 4.
