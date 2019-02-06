910th sets change of command ceremony for Saturday

VIENNA

The 10th Airlift Wing Vice Commander Col. Joseph D. Janik will become the new commander of the wing and the installation commander of Youngstown Air Reserve Station during a Change of Command Ceremony scheduled for 2:30 p.m., this Saturday here. Col. Janik will assume his duties as the current commander, Col. Daniel J. Sarachene, relinquishes his duties during the ceremony.

The ceremony will be presided over by Maj. Gen. Craig La Fave, Commander of 22nd Air Force, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.

Col. Janik arrived at YARS in November 2017 to begin his assignment as Vice Commander and Senior Air Reserve Technician. Prior to becoming the 910th’s Vice Commander, he was the 22nd Air Force Director of Operations and Readiness at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. Col. Janik is a native of Buffalo, New York and current resides in Canfield, Ohio with his wife, Annette, and their children.