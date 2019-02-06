3rd person dies in Ohio assaults

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff says a third person who was shot has died after violent assaults that investigators believe are related.

Ross County sheriff’s deputies found a man and woman dead Monday at one scene along a rural road after responding to a male and female with life-threatening injuries a few miles away at a home near Londonderry, roughly 50 miles south of Columbus.

The wounded man and woman were taken to a Columbus hospital. The sheriff’s office says the injured man died Tuesday.

Investigators say all three who died had gunshot wounds and other injuries.



Authorities haven’t publicly identified any suspect or possible motive.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping local authorities on the case.