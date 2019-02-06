Warren's Petersons leap into national spotlight on 'Family Feud'

Staff report

WARREN

Vince Peterson’s many connections to the community – speaker, pastor, participant in an annual weight-loss challenge and probation officer – have made him one of Trumbull County’s most recognizable people.

But thanks to the popular television game show “Family Feud,” the whole Peterson family is about to move up the fame ladder.

An episode featuring the Petersons and host Steve Harvey will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on 21-WFMJ TV.

Peterson’s son, Vincent Peterson II, constituent liaison and field representative for U.S. Rep Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and Vincent’s wife, Shanice, took the first step.

At a friend’s suggestion, the couple sent a video of themselves to the show.

Show representatives liked it and invited them to bring several other family members to the Kalahari indoor water park in Sandusky for an audition. It involved the Petersons playing a game of Family Feud.

