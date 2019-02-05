United Way announces annual campaign raises more than $3 million

Loss of jobs could affect fundraising, president says

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley announced Monday afternoon its 2018 annual campaign raised $3,065,532 for the community, exceeding the $2.9 million goal.

Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, said reaching beyond the goal is exciting and he greatly thanks all of the generous donors. The money raised stays in the Valley, Hannon explained, supporting agencies the United Way funds and leads.

“Our United Way wants to ensure them that we spend their dollars responsibly and spend them right here in the Mahoning Valley to support programs and initiatives for our neighbors in need,” he said.

“What I love about this Valley is that everybody chips in and everybody is part of the campaign,” said William Shivers, president of Huntington Bank’s Mahoning Valley and Canton regions.

Cathy Dorbish, William Holmes McGuffey Elementary principal, said she was honored McGuffey was chosen to kick off the campaign.

“The United Way does such important work for all of the community,” she said.

Moving forward, Hannon said the loss of jobs at GM Lordstown could affect the United Way.

GM has announced it plans to idle five of its North American plants, including the Lordstown complex. The automaker also will stop making the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze; the plant is “unallocated” after March 1, meaning there is not another product lined up to make. Whether that shutdown will be permanent is not yet clear and likely will be determined during negotiations between the corporation and the United Auto Workers union next year. Layoffs are estimated to be about 1,500 jobs.

In addition, 468 people lost their jobs after Northside Regional Medical Center’s Sept. 20 closure.

“Right now GM corporate is committed to supporting us for two years,” Hannon said. “But unless something changes, we anticipate a significant impact on the United Way.”

Still, Hannon said he remains confident and optimistic about its future.

Meanwhile, the Greenwood Chevrolet Cruze or Cash Giveaway will reward a donor who generously gave to either the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley or the United Way of Trumbull County during the 2018 campaigns. Ten finalists, five from each of the United Ways, will get a key to attempt to start the Lords-town-built 2018 Chevrolet Cruze courtesy of Greenwood Chevrolet. The winner will get to choose either the Cruze or $15,000 cash. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chevrolet’s showroom.

All donors of $260 or more ($5 a week) qualified for one chance in the drawing to win the car. The 2018 Cruze or Cash Giveaway is a joint campaign incentive made possible by Greg Greenwood and Greenwood Chevrolet for both the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and the United Way of Trumbull County.

The finalists from United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley are Terry DiMasico of AIM Transportation Solutions, Cathy Grizinski of Help Network of Northeast Ohio, Marlene Lewis of Surgical Center at Southwoods, Amy Lucia of Exal Corp. and Cheryl McArthur of Mahoning County Educational Service Center

From United Way of Trumbull County, the finalists are Karen Eusanio of GM Lordstown and UAW 1112, Suzanne Goodyear of Warren City Schools Jefferson PK-8 School, Cindy Iacozili of Mercy Health, Wendy Munno of 717 Credit Union and Karen Waltemire of Thomas Steel.