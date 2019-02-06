SOTU | Trump suggests new treaty to replace '87 treaty he's exiting

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump is suggesting that a multination arms control agreement could be negotiated to replace the one with Russia he is exiting.

Trump accused Moscow of repeatedly violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with “impunity” by deploying banned missiles. Russia says it’s pulling out, too.

U.S. officials also worry that China is gaining a significant military advantage in Asia by deploying large numbers of missiles with ranges beyond the treaty’s limit. China is not party to the treaty.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Trump said that perhaps the U.S. could negotiate a “different agreement, adding China and others” or “perhaps we can’t.”