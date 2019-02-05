SOTU ADDRESS | Portman looks foward to speech

WASHINGTON

Ahead of the president’s State of the Union address, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said: “The State of the Union is an opportunity to bring the country together, assess where we are, and look to the future. I’m looking forward to hearing the president’s speech. I hope he uses this opportunity to focus on our shared goal of continuing to improve the economy for working families. Despite the partisanship in Washington, we’ve made real progress on the economy with pro-growth tax reforms and regulatory relief that has helped to create millions of new jobs, boost wages and investment, and strengthen retirement savings. Friday’s jobs report was more evidence of this fact, with an impressive 304,000 jobs created in January and, after a decade or more of wage stagnation, real wage growth. In fact, over the last 12 months we’ve seen the strongest wage growth since the Great Recession a decade ago.”

The Cincinnati-area Republican senator added: “I hope the president outlines his plans to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, improve job training programs to fill the in-demand jobs of today, tackle unfair trade and inequities in our economic relationship with China, and address the high prices for prescription drugs in our country. The president should discuss his responsible plan to strengthen our security on the southern border, which is backed by government experts who tell us we need more barriers and fencing in certain locations, but also more border agents, more technology and drones, more humanitarian assistance, and better screening at ports of entry to help stop the flow of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth being smuggled into our country.”