SOTU ADDRESS | Mayor: Consider Youngstown for infrastructure

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has written to President Donald Trump ahead of tonight's State of the Union address, asking him to consider Youngstown as a proving ground for infrastructure improvements.

This is the letter Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown sent to President Donald Trump prior to the State of the Union address.

Brown noted that Trump while campaigning promised to help the city and "bring jobs back."

Trump tonight plans to discuss America's infrastructure.

"Please consider Youngstown, Ohio as a location to demonstrate what bold infrastructure improvements you can accomplish," Brown wrote.

The mayor also discussed a desire for violence reduction in the city, and suggested the relocation of a Veterans Administration clinic here.

Brown will be attending tonight's address with Ohio's Republican Senator Rob Portman.