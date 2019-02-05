Ohio reports first pediatric flu death

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health today reported the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2018-19 flu season, a 3-year-old boy from Highland County. The Highland County Health Department is investigating the death.

Flu activity traditionally begins to increase in October and can last as late as May, with cases typically peaking between December and February. There have been 1,832 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in Ohio so far this flu season – significantly fewer than the 8,611 reported during the same time frame last year. During the 2017-18 flu season, Ohio reported six flu-associated pediatric deaths.