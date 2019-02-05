Murder suspect in custody in November shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — The second of two men wanted for a November homicide on the East Side is in custody.

Stephon Hopkins, 22, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault for the Nov. 18 shooting of Christopher Jackson, 21, of Warren, who was found shot to death in a car in a field on Bennington Avenue.

Hopkins and Lorice Moore, 22, were secretly indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury earlier this month. Moore is already in custody.