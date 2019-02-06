Liberty, Y'town joint forces to improve Belmont Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN

Liberty and Youngstown officials hope to bolster economic development by enhancing Belmont Avenue, which connects the communities.

They will submit a joint letter of intent to Eastgate Regional Council of Governments for a corridor study between Giant Eagle in Liberty and Federal Street in Youngstown.

Those community officials met Tuesday afternoon with CT Consultants representatives of Youngstown and Shane Burkholder with the Trumbull County Planning Commission to discuss their ideas and goals.

The Eastgate study would provide a comprehensive transportation plan for the corridor using its own staff and resources. The deadline for the letter is Feb. 15.

