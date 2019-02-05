Liberty police seek man who robbed Shell gas station on Logan Way

LIBERTY

Police are searching for a man who robbed the Shell gas station on Logan Way with a gun at his side at about 7 a.m. Sunday. An undetermined amount of money was taken.

A Shell employee told police that a black man in his mid-30 wearing a plaid jacket over a hooded jacket walked around the counter and told the employee to open the safe while holding the gun at his side, saying, ‘I am not playing.’

The employee opened the safe and the man loaded money into a gray bag, the report said.

Township police, with the help of the Weathersfield police dog and its handler followed the suspect’s footprints. They searched Logan Way and found a piece of a black airsoft gun near a fire hydrant, but couldn’t locate the suspect, according to a police report.

Police reviewed the store’s surveillance footage. Anyone who has information on the robbery or suspect is asked to call the police tips like at 330-539-9830.