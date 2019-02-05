Job-skills workshop

Youngstown

YWCA Mahoning Valley will have a job-skills workshop beginning Feb. 11 and will run Monday through Thursday until Feb. 28.

The workshops will feature topics including career exploration, resume writing, interviewing practice, job stability and financial literacy.

The workshops are open to woman and men, age 18 and older. Participants who attend all sessions will receive a $100 stipend.

Demonstration at GM

DETROIT

Autoworkers and their supporters will demonstrate at 2 p.m. Saturday in front of General Motors headquarters to oppose the company’s decision to discontinue production at five plants, including one in Lordstown.

GM’s decision will affect about 15,000 employees.

The demonstration is organized by the steering committee of the Coalition of Rank-and-File Committees and the World Socialist Web Site Autoworker Newsletter.

Area gas prices rise

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are 2 cents more expensive this week at $2.109 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Five of the eight states in the country to see gas prices increase were in the Great Lakes and Central states (areas hard hit by last week’s polar vortex). Ohio saw a 6-cent increase over the week to $2.12.

The average price for gas in Youngstown as of Monday was $2.086.

White-collar layoffs starting at GM

DETROIT

General Motors is starting to lay off about 4,300 white-collar workers worldwide this week.

In November, the company said it wanted to cut 8,000 salaried and contract workers so it can raise profit margins and invest more in autonomous and electric vehicles.

The company says 2,200 white-collar employees took buyouts, while another 1,500 contract workers were let go. Many of the layoffs will happen at GM’s technical center near Detroit.

GM also plans to close one Canadian and four U.S. car factories, including the plant in Lordstown, shedding another 5,000 jobs. But 2,700 U.S. workers will be offered jobs at other factories.

GM says the layoffs are part of a restructuring will add up to $2.5 billion to its bottom line this year.

Judge to sentence Manafort on March 13

WASHINGTON

Paul Manafort has a new sentencing date.

A federal judge Monday set a March 13 sentencing for the former Trump campaign chairman on two felony charges stemming from witness tampering and crimes related to his Ukrainian political work.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled the hearing as she weighs whether Manafort breached a plea agreement by lying to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators. Manafort has denied intentionally making false statements. The two sides spent hours Monday in a sealed hearing arguing over that point.

Manafort faces up to five years in prison on each charge.

Staff/wire reports