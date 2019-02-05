Healthier at Home workshop set for Feb. 13

WARREN

Healthier at Home, a free workshop sponsored by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, will provide solid advice for caring for one’s self, preventing illness and injury, and determining when to seek medical care.

Participants will also receive a book, “Your Complete Guide to Symptoms, Solutions & Self Care,” which provides step-by-step instructions for addressing more than 200 common health issues.

This program takes place from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 13, 2019 at Howland Medical Center, 1932 Niles-Cortland Road NE.

To register, call 330-480-3070.

For information on how to support this program or other causes that seek to improve the health of Mahoning Valley residents, call Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley at 330-729-1180.