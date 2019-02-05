GOP fundraiser set

YOUNGSTOWN

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, will be at the Youngstown Country Club, 1402 Country Club Drive, on Feb. 26 for a fundraising event for the Ohio Republican Party.

Lewandowski will attend a private sponsor roundtable at 11:30 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon.

The cost ranges from $50 for a ticket to the lunch reception to $2,500 for two tickets to the private roundtable with Lewandowski and Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken, an eight-person table at the lunch reception with VIP seating and two personalized copies of Lewandowski’s book, “Trump’s Enemies.”

Drug abuse, soliciting

AUSTINTOWN

A police report said a Cleveland-area woman solicited sex from an officer.

Julie A. Smith, 41, of Brooklyn, faces a felony count of drug abuse along with misdemeanor counts of possessing criminal tools and drug paraphernalia and soliciting for sex.

Officers investigating a human-trafficking tip that was ultimately unfounded conducted a reverse sting through an online prostitution ad early Sunday, according to the report.

Smith, whom officers later identified as the advertiser, directed officers to the Comfort Inn along Clarkins Drive.

After her arrest, police also found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia belonging to Smith in the hotel room.

Smith was released Monday after posting a $2,500 bond. She’s due back in the Mahoning County Area Court on March 6, court records show.

YSU enrollment up

YOUNGSTOWN

Spring semester 2019 enrollment at Youngstown State University has increased over spring 2018, university officials announced Monday.

The head-count enrollment of 11,900 is up 0.24 percent over last spring, while full-time equivalent enrollment is up 0.79 percent.

The increase marks the seventh consecutive semester (fall-to-fall and spring-to-spring) that FTE enrollment has gone up.

Officials also announced a 5.8 percent, or 25-student, increase in international student enrollment this spring semester.

Among the countries with the largest number of students at YSU are Saudi Arabia (114), Nepal (75), Kuwait (54) and India (34).

Tried to flee police

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a woman trying to flee a traffic stop about 12:45 a.m. Monday on the East Side kept going even after the car she was driving knocked down a tree.

Jalazia Green, 22, of Elm Street, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin on charges of fleeing and eluding and possession of drugs. Judge Baldwin set bail at $10,000 for Green.

Reports said an officer tried to pull Green over for running a stop sign on South Bruce Street, but Green, who was driving, not only failed to stop but struck a tree at North Garland and East High avenues, knocking the tree down and giving the car a flat tire. She continued driving with sparks flying from the flat tire before stopping in the 1100 block of Verona Avenue.

Inside the car was pills and suspected crack cocaine, heroin and $526 cash, reports said.

Social media essentials

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Department of Communications is sponsoring a Social Media Essentials Brown Bag Lunch series beginning today and running through the end of April.

Sessions are in the Ohio Room in Kilcawley Center, begin at noon and are free, but reservations should be made with department chairman Adam Earnheardt at acearnheardt@ysu.edu.

Today’s session is noon to 1:30 p.m. in Kilcawley Center’s Ohio Room and focuses on Instagram. The sessions feature Jamie Jamison, a communications instructor and an Instagram “influencer,” and Lori McGlone, who directs social media accounts for White House Fruit Farms and owns McGlone Media LLC.

Additional events in the series can be found at ysu.edu/news/free-social-media-talks-cover-instagram-twitter-facebook-live-snapchat.

Campbell water shut-off

CAMPBELL

The city will conduct a citywide water shut-off for customers with delinquent water bills beginning March 15. Customers who have payment plans with the city will not be considered delinquent.

Mayor Nick Phillips said the city is willing to work with residents through payment plans.

Hume to seek judgeship

YOUNGSTOWN

Marty Hume will file nominating petitions today for Youngstown Municipal Court judge in the Democratic primary.

Hume has served more than 18 years as a Mahoning County assistant prosecutor and was the city’s law director from 2014 to 2018.

The filing deadline for the primary is Wednesday.

Liberty board meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Liberty Township trustees will attend a meeting with T. Sharon Woodbery, director of economic development for the city of Youngstown, at 2 p.m. today on the 6th floor of 20 Federal Plaza West, to discuss a joint letter of intent for a grant for the Belmont Avenue Corridor.

Budget commission

WARREN

The Trumbull County Budget Commission will have a meeting at 10 a.m. today in the auditor’s office on the second floor, 160 High St. NW.

Child-endangering case

WARREN

Barbara Wilson, 32, of Keefer Road, Liberty, was placed on five years’ probation and sentenced to 30 days in the Trumbull County jail Monday after pleading guilty earlier to felony child endangering.

Liberty police charged Wilson after police learned several youngsters were playing in the street July 17. Three children led police to their home, which was in deplorable condition.

Inside the home was rotted food, insects, feces and other hazards, a report said.

As part of her sentence from Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, Wilson must comply with all requirements of county Family Court. She also is banned from bars, alcohol or drugs, and must attend the Northeast Ohio Community Alternative day-reporting program and comply with a program through Meridian HealthCare.

Girls’ confrontation leads to charge for mom

WARREN

Marlene M. Rodriguez, 40, of Federal Street Northwest pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren Municipal Court to contributing to the delinquency of a minor after police say she drove her daughter and four other girls Saturday to a home on Summit Street Northwest regarding an earlier confrontation.

While there, Rodriguez’s daughter and the other woman’s daughter argued and fought. Police said they found Rodriguez and the girls in a car on Mahoning Avenue after leaving Summit Street.

Rodriguez said she drove the girls to Summit Street to speak with the mother of a girl who had fought with her daughter at Eastwood Mall earlier.

Rodriguez was released from court after signing for a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything. The report does not mention any injuries and says an ambulance was not needed.

Howland board to meet

HOWLAND

The school board will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the administrative board room, 8200 South St. SE, to pass a tax-anticipation note to finance school district operations until tax revenues are received.

Fire at Girard duplex

GIRARD

Two city women had to find somewhere else to stay Monday night after a fire broke out inside their duplex. Firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Ohio Avenue Southeast shortly after 4:15 p.m., according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Neighbors say at least one of the women was inside when the flames broke out, but they managed to evacuate.

Crews on the scene could be seen carrying out pieces of charred furniture, as well as checking the other side of the duplex.

The home appears to have suffered significant damage.

Neighbors say firefighters appeared concerned about an oxygen tank in the home.

Firefighters on the scene say it appears that the fire was an accident and sparked when the woman inside was trying to light a candle with a long match.

Indicted in robberies

PITTSBURGH

A federal grand jury indicted a Mercer County resident on charges related to a couple of bank robberies that occurred in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, according to a report by 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to authorities, Daryle Devlin, 27, of Hadley, Pa., is accused of robbing the Farmers National Bank in Pittsburgh on Oct. 20. The indictment adds that Oct. 26, Devlin is accused of robbing the same Farmers National Bank, this time with a weapon. A total of $4,554.15 was taken from the bank during the robberies.

The FBI and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation that led to Devlin’s indictments.

Robotic scrimmage

COLUMBIANA

Students from 10 Columbiana County schools are designing, building and programming a robot to navigate a course and perform tasks.

The Crestview Schools will host the robotic scrimmage for middle- and high-school teams from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. today in the Crestview High School gymnasium, 44100 Crestview Road.

Fans may enter through the events or gym entrance at the rear of the building. Parking will be available near that entrance.

The gym floor is limited to participants, coaches, and judges only. Spectators will have seating in the gym’s balcony area. Columbiana County Educational Service Center is sponsoring the event.

Vacant house burns down

YOUNGSTOWN

A vacant 763 Delaware Ave. house was allowed to burn to the ground early Sunday. Crews arriving about 6:15 a.m. found the North Side home engulfed, reports said, so firefighters allowed it to burn and protected nearby homes. Damage is listed at $1,749.

OH WOW! to reopen

YOUNGSTOWN

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The center reported frozen water pipes, which caused it to close late last week.