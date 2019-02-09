Demonstration at GM
DETROIT
Autoworkers and their supporters will demonstrate at 2 p.m. Saturday in front of General Motors headquarters to oppose the company’s decision to discontinue production at five plants, including one in Lordstown.
GM’s decision will affect about 15,000 employees.
The demonstration is organized by the steering committee of the Coalition of Rank-and-File Committees and the World Socialist Web Site Autoworker Newsletter.
