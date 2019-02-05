COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Dissolutions granted

April G. Conrad and Noah L. Conrad.

James M. Sprague and Jill R. Sprague.

Divorces granted

Danielle R. Dunn v. James W. Dunn.

Christopher J. O’Malley v. Amy L. O’Malley.

Kevin L. Smith v. Darlene E. Hannah.

David Kapluck v. Heather Kapluck.

Kim Demps v. Michael Demps.

Christopher L. Smith v. Kristina Gregory.

DOCKET

Bank of New York Mellon v. Linda I. Hammond et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jessica L. Haynes et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dean A. Rios et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cynthia A. Rotuna et al, foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. Matthew B. Cook et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Melissa S. Chambers et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Yolanda Dukes et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Eric E. Ramsey et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James Myers et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cory Richards et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jeffrey L. Brandon et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joe Collins et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Christina Rider et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Brian M. Placer et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Rachelle L. Ramsey et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Robert L. Wicks et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Randall Westfall et al, foreclosure.

Citibank NA v. Mark J. Karpenko, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Cameron Truss, other civil.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Jacob D’Alessandro, other civil.

Ford Motor Credit Co. v. Christopher J. McPherson et al, other civil.

Western Reserve Mutual Casualty Co. v. Christopher J. Edwards et al, other civil.

Melissa Sprague v. Shawn Garito, other civil.

DNF Associates LLC v. Molli Gilnartin, other civil.

Sharon Woodward v. FCA US LLC, other civil.

John A. Hall Jr. v. Michael R. Barnhart et al, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Tariton Callier, other civil.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Daniel Frey, other civil.

AIM Leasing Co. v. Vista Window Co. LLC, other civil.

Kevin T. Shaw et al v. First National Bank of Pennsylvania et al, other torts.

Deborah Rider v. Colin M. Eaton, other torts.

Shaunda Nix v. Cortland Healthcare Group Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Edward J. Hetmanski Jr. v. City of Warren et al, workers’ compensation.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Kollar Builders Inc. et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Aardvark Contracting LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. New Vision Heating and Cooling LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. CEF L Holding LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Telelink LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. K.T. Lyden Construction Co., money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. David P. Sisic, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Steven P. Harper et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Michael S. Kemble et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Michael W. Suhar, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. AKT Enterprises LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Advanced Computer and Data Co. Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Anthonie W. Curtis, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. MBBJ Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Baseline Printing Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Alexander T. Bobersky et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. CJS Janitorial Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Sarah J. Esmond, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Josh R. Host, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Bradley R. Koehler, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Medicine Food Ltd., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Munnell Investments LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Joseph E. Patton et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Leelana N. Provitt, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Real Care Home Care, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Richmond Concrete Products Inc., money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Qiana Shaw, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Deveon L. Smith Thomas, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Alexis N. Sudano, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Margaret J. Swistok, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Team Torres Transportation & Hauling LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Thrift Town Treasures LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tim & Ken’s Auto Repairs Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Uncle Tony’s Pizzeria LLC, money.

Jeanette M. Garr v. David Zuppan et al, money.

Bank of America NA v. Eugene K. Peters, money.

Main Street Acquisition Corp. v. Phyllis Montgomery, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. James M. Kovac Jr., money.

Discover Products Inc. v. Daniel L. Bruno Jr., money.

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Patrick J. Durkin, 28, of 3235 Susan Circle, Youngstown, and Alexia N. Michalak, 28, of same.

Zachary D. Fox, 22, of 909 Cook Ave., Apt. 2, Boardman, and Allissa M. Frank, 20 of same.

Johnny M. Pixley, 37, of Boardman, and Kara L. Pecchia, 31, of Boardman.

Justin M. Zink, 27, of 1577 Weston Ave., Poland, and May Cho, 27, of 2008 Tiny Beaches Road South, Ontario, Canada.

Joseph J. Caudle, 23, of 826 Pennsylvania Ave., Youngstown, and Robyn L. Bores, 19, of same.

Daniel J. Bell, 42, of 460 Wilkinson Ave., Youngstown, and Michele L. Hartman, 28, of same.

Brian W. Mate, 30, of 307 Forest Hill Drive, Austintown, and Jessica L. Milligan, 30, of same.

Joseph J. Kucala, 56, of 3345 Sunnybrooke Drive, Youngstown, and Catherine E. Arlotta, 39, of same.

Laurence J. Button, 37, of 3335 Sunnybrooke Drive, Youngstown, and Tina M. Catanese, 41, of 4585 Kirk Road, Apt. 4, Austintown.

Jonathan Byrne, 28, of 572 Maplewood Ave., Struthers, and Aarica E. Marshall, 29, of same.

Apostolos K. Hazimihalis, 37, of 3789 Tuscany Court, Poland, and Korinna F. Sherman, 22, of same.

Billy R. Mayes, 51, of 537 Woodland Ave., Youngstown, and Shauntelle L. Lett, 46, of 3328 Hillman St., Youngstown.

Marcus A. Rauscher, 33, of 7368 Eisenhower Drive, Unit 1, Boardman, and Jessica L. Modic, 32, of same.

Dorrian S. Phillips, 35, of 209 Reta Lane, Boardman, and Rayshone M. Oliver, 38, of same.

Mark A. Ullery, 56, of 1314 Woodledge Drive, Mineral Ridge, and Tina M. Hall, 44, of same.

Joshua M. Harsch, 37, of 35 Fincastle Lane, Youngstown, and Jazzmine L. Guzman, 26, of same.

Tyrone K. Curry, 40, of 161 Courtland Ave., Campbell, and Rochelle D. Myrick, 34, of same.

Richard L. Leonelli, 36, of 47 Creed St., Struthers, and Courtney E. DiLullo, 28, of same.

Jermaine C. Bunn Jr., 22, of 1005 Compass West Drive, Apt. 12, Austintown, and Mia P. Nadal, 21, of same.

Scott R. Romigh, 47, of 4050 S. Price-town Road, Berlin Center, and Rebecca E. Musch, 46, of same.

Lori A. Humphrey, 45, of 504 Mistletoe Ave., Youngstown, and Diana L. Kaczynski, 59, of same.

Kirk A. Miller, 50, of 2434 Amberly Drive, Youngstown, and MaryPat Miller, 50, of same.

DIVORCES

Jessica M. Daley Melchionne, of 6114 Youngstown-Poland Road, Poland, v. Angela Melchionne, of 2757 Bendemeer Way, Poland.

Lori Timko, of 8217 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, v. Bradley Timko, of 9975 Middletown Road, Salem, et al.

Sarah A. Lesko, of 16800 Garfield Road, Beloit, v. Brock A. Lesko, of same.

Leslie A. Collins Jr., of 17504 Olive Ave., Lake Milton, v. Rosemarie Collins, of 6217 Michael Lane, Lakeland, Fla.

David Lopez Jr., of 1840 Market St. Apt. 205, Youngstown, v. Jacklyn Loboy, of 811 Church St., Reading, Pa.

Carolyn Holt, of 7695 Clingan Road Unit 4, Poland, v. James J. Holt, of 2565 Briarwood Court, Poland.

Jade A. Schuller, of 221 S. Cadillac Drive, Youngstown, v. Todd F. Schuller II, of 3013 Arthur-Macarthur Road, San Pedro, Calif.

William D. Diver, of 9160 Berlin Station Road, Canfield, and Tammy L. Haefke, address unknown.

Donald G. Betker, of 7871 Beddel Road, Berlin Center, v. Stacey V. Wilson-Betker, of 62 S. Shore Drive, Boardman.

Ronnie Owens Jr., of 342 LaClede Ave., Youngstown, v. Antoinette B. Johnson, of 829 Cameron Ave., Youngstown.

Rachel L. Sheridan, of 4614 Euclid Blvd., Youngstown, v. Robert Sheridan, of same.

Larisa Trease, of 141 Courtland Ave., Campbell, v. Jay W. Trease, of 427 Playa Della Rosita, Washington, Utah.

Efren L. Santiago, of 7136 Claybourne Ave., Youngstown, v. Jennifer L. Santiago, of 92 Wilda Ave., Youngstown.

LEGAL SEPARATIONS

Anthony B. Morucci, of 7711 Cobblers Run, Poland, v. Nicole M. Morucci, of 6740 Appleridge Circle No. 4, Youngstown.

DISSOLUTIONS

Rhonda J. Goist, of 112 Howard St., Youngstown, and David R. Goist Jr., of 4209 Claridge Drive, Youngstown.

Kimberly A. Chiclowe, of 71 Terrace St., Struthers, and John Chiclowe, of 3700 Villa Maria Road, Lowellville.

Marnie G. Holcomb, of 4337 South Ave., Boardman, and Adam M. Holcomb, of 220 S. Hazelwood Ave., Youngstown.

Brian S. Fernberg, of 6300 South Ave. No. 1403, Boardman, and Carolyn A. Fernberg, of 6080 Applecrest Court, Boardman.

Andrew Peterson, of 21 E. Lewis St., Struthers, and Heather Peterson, of 506 E. Liberty St., Lowellville.

John Kelly, of 3237 Kirk Road, Youngs-town, and Jodi Kelly, of 12710 Salem-Warren Road, Youngstown.