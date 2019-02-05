Boston parties over Patriots' 6th Super Bowl win

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has become a giant street party as the city celebrates the New England Patriots' sixth Super Bowl win.

Hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans packed downtown today as the team paraded through the city. Red, white and blue confetti rained down as giddy players and their families waved from atop open-roofed vehicles.

Game MVP Julian Edelman was fist-pumping, star tight end Rob Gronkowski busted out his dance moves, and quarterback Tom Brady shared the moment with his young children.

Organizers say more than 1 million people turned out on a sunny, unseasonably warm day.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl 53 on Sunday.