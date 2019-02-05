Boardman police investigating Family Dollar robbery

BOARDMAN — Police continue their investigation into the robbery of the Family Dollar on Market Street, according to police reports.

An employee told police the suspects were three black males wearing all black with bandanas in their faces. The robbery occurred Sunday night.

One pointed a gun at the employee, demanding her keys to the register. Another suspect grabbed a customer, and held her behind the counter.

The suspects broke a cash register and stole two others in addition to an unknown amount of cigars, the employee told police.

The employee estimated that $1,000 in cash was stolen and about $200 worth of Black & Mild cigars.