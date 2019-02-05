BREAKING: GM CEO Mary Barra Writes To Mahoning Valley students

BIRTHS


February 5, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Natasha Velazquez, Boardman, boy, Feb. 3.

Nicholas and Emily McCowin, Boardman, girl, Feb. 3.

Joshua and Amanda Goppert, Niles, boy, Feb. 3.

Jeffrey and Nicole Davis, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 3.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000