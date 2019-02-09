Area gas prices rise

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are 2 cents more expensive this week at $2.109 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Five of the eight states in the country to see gas prices increase were in the Great Lakes and Central states (areas hard hit by last week’s polar vortex). Ohio saw a 6-cent increase over the week to $2.12.

The average price for gas in Youngstown as of Monday was $2.086.