Akron to reopen police training academy to attract recruits

AKRON (AP)

Akron city officials say they will reopen the police training academy to attract more recruits and help build a more diverse police department.

Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball, Fire Chief Clarence Tucker and Director of Human Resources Donald Rice presented the changes to Akron City Council’s Public Safety committee on Monday. Cleveland.com reports the city will re-establish a basic training academy that closed in 2008.

Rice says the academy will also raise the age limit of applicants from 35 to 40 years old. Police cadets previously trained unpaid for 24 weeks without pay at academies hosted by other communities.

Rice says recruits will make over $26 an hour during police training.

The next entrance exam for Akron police will take place in April.