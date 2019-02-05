Agenda Wednesday

Campbell school board, work session at 6:30 p.m., special meeting at 7:30 p.m., conference room, 280 Sixth St.

Canfield schoolboard, regular session, 6 p.m., 100 Wadsworth St.

Lowellville Village finance meeting, 6 p.m., to discuss 2019 budget for WWTP/storm water, street department and administration, 140 E. Liberty St.

McDonald Village Council, caucus followed by council meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Salem school board, building & grounds committee meeting, 7 a.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St.

Struthers council-as-a-whole committee meetings, 6:15 p.m., caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee at 4:45 p.m., regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., 26 S. Phelps St.

